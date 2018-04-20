Johnson-Brock’s Bohling, Hahn and Moerer Take Firsts at Lewiston Invite

The Johnson-Brock boys’ and girls’ track and field teams saw their first outdoor action Tuesday, April 10. The Eagles finished third and Lady Eagles tied for seventh at the Lewiston Invitational. The 12-school meet was held at Pawnee City High School.

Coach Ben Ideus’ Comments

“It was a chilly day for a meet but the sun came out and warmed up in the afternoon. The student-athletes did a good job of adapting to the conditions and gave a great effort in the events they competed. They took four gold medals, one silver and four bronze medals. We also had three fourth places, five fifth places and three sixth places. The coaches were proud of all the athletes on the day. It was a great day to compete and now we need to build on where we are and continue to push improve our overall abilities.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/