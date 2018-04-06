Joan Albury Named Peru State Head Women’s Basketball Coach

Joan Albury will return to Peru State as its head women’s basketball coach. In addition to previously serving as coach for two seasons, Albury has been interim head coach for the program since the beginning of the second semester.

Steve Schneider, athletic director at Peru State said, “Joan is a person of integrity, understands the game, is organized, is a team player and is certainly an individual who models the values of the champions of character.”

