Four Bobcat Baseball Players 2018 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced May 30 that 411 baseball student-athletes have been named 2018 Daktronics-NAIA Baseball Scholar-Athletes. Taylor (Ind.) and William Woods (Mo.) led all institutions with ten individuals on the list.

Four Peru State Bobcat baseball players were recognized. Graduate student Seth Thomason (Holt, Fla.), seniors Gianfranco Garlobo (Carolina, Puerto Rico) and Chaz Dunn (Falls City), and junior Tyler Wheelock (Omaha) earned the 2018 honor. For Thomason and Dunn, this was their second year as a scholar-athlete. Dunn is a senior academically, but a junior eligibility-wise.

This matches the number of players honored last year which was the highest recognized since there were three baseball players recognized in 2000.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/