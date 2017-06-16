Former Bulldog Tierra Williams Ends Husker Track & Field Career with Second-Team All-America Honor

Thursday night, June 8, Tierra Williams of Auburn leaped 20’9-1/4” in the long jump at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. It was the final competition of her four-year University of Nebraska (NU) Husker track and field career.

Williams was ninth earning her third career second-team All-America award in the long jump. The 2013 Auburn High School graduate also earned second- team All-America at the 2015 and 2016 outdoor national meets. Williams’ placing occurred on her second attempt on the night. She followed with three more jumps exceeding 20’ but was unable to improve her mark.

