Former Bobcats on Gary Railcats Baseball Roster

Two former Peru State baseball standouts are on the Gary (Ind.) Southshore Railcats’ roster for the 2018 season.

Randy Santiesteban (Miami, Fla.) and Adam Quintana (Highland, Calif.) are the two former ‘Cats on the Railcats’ roster.

Santiesteban is in his third season with the RailCats. In 2017, he hit .257 with two home runs, 25 RBI, and four stolen bases over 67 games. Santiesteban finished second on the roster with 16 doubles and was third in slugging (.381) and OPS (.720).

