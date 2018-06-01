FNB Seniors Clip Nebraska City; Shut Out Teckmeyer Financial

The First National Bank Auburn Senior American Legion baseball team is 3-0 after its first games of the 2018 season.

The Seniors edged Nebraska City 4-3 Thursday, May 24. The team blanked Teckmeyer Financial 9-0 in six innings Saturday, May 26. Both games were played at Tushla Field.

Nebraska City

The visitors got on the scoreboard first crossing the plate once each in the third and fourth innings. First National Bank Seniors tied the score in the fourth inning taking the lead with two in the fifth. Nebraska City’s final tally came in the sixth.

