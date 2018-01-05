Five Peru State Volleyball Players Named 2017 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced earlier that 556 volleyball student-athletes have been named 2017 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athletes. Five Peru State volleyball players were included on the list. Graduate student Brooke Rudebusch (Moorpark, Calif.), seniors Meg Grose (Peoria, Ariz.) and Raechel Knowles (Nassau, Bahamas), and juniors Nadja Janjevic (Podgorica, Montenegro) and Kira Shapiro (Omaha) were among those honored.

