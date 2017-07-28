Five Bobcat Squads Named 2016-17 NAIA Scholar-Teams

Five Peru State athletic teams were named on July 18 as 2016-17 NAIA Scholar Teams.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that 1,677 teams have been given the distinction of Scholar-Teams for the 2016-17 academic year. Arizona Christian’s women’s cross country team, Indiana Tech’s women’s golf team, and Midland’s women’s volleyball team all tied for the NAIA-best combined 3.90 grade point average this year and shared the title of NAIA Scholar-Team of the Year.

