First National Bank Seniors Win Two of Three at Yutan Tourney; Start Area Tournament Play July 20 at Beatrice

The First National Bank Seniors are taking a 17-6 record to the Area 1 American Legion baseball tournament. The tournament will begin Friday, July 20 at Beatrice. The tournament seeding meeting was scheduled Tuesday night, July 17, reported Kevin Reiman, Auburn American Legion baseball manager.

The Seniors ended the regular season going 2-1 at the Yutan Tournament. Saturday morning, July 14, Auburn was edged 4-5 by NbMb Black Sox Seniors in nine innings. Later that day, First National Bank Seniors bounced back to blank Parkview Christian 3-0. Sunday afternoon, July 15, the Seniors routed Yutan, 16-6 in 4 innings.

NbMb Black Sox Game

First National Bank Seniors took a 1-0 first inning lead without the benefit of a hit. NbMb scored twice in the third taking the lead adding a run in the fifth. Auburn tied the game in the sixth. Both teams tallied once in the eighth inning before NbMb won the game with one out in the bottom of the ninth.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/