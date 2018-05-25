First National Bank Seniors Win Season Opener Over Parkview Christian May 21

Eight runs in the first two innings helped the First National Bank Auburn Seniors to a 12-5 victory over Parkview Christian. The Monday, May 21 game started a six-game season opening homestand.

After allowing Parkview Christian a single run in its first at bat; Auburn responded with three in the bottom of the first adding five in the second.

Hits: Samuel Neiman 2; and Jaxson Balm, Zach Dickerson, Drew Dixon, John Kinnaman, Liam Raison, Noah Wynn and Seth Zimmerman 1 each. Balm hit a double with Neiman having a triple.

