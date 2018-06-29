First National Bank Seniors Shut Out Teckmeyer Financial, Wymore; Will Play in Conference Tournament This Week

The First National Bank Seniors have a 13-2 record entering the Southeast Nebraska Baseball Conference tournament.

The Seniors blanked two opponents over the weekend limiting both to a single hit. Friday, June 22 Auburn routed Teckmeyer Financial 9-0 before whitewashing Wymore Sunday, June 24 at Tushla Field. Both contests were called after 5 innings.

A scheduled Tuesday, June 19 home game with Falls City was not played because of the weather.

