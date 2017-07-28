First National Bank Seniors End 2017 Season Losing Twice in Area 1 Tourney at Tushla Field

Two losses in the Area 1 tournament at Tushla Field ended the 2017 season of the First National Bank Auburn Seniors.

Friday night, July 21, the Seniors fell 4-7 to Hickman. Saturday afternoon, July 22, First National Seniors lost 4-10 to Falls City. The Auburn seniors completed the season with a 9-15 record.

Hickman

First National Bank Seniors fell behind 0-5 after two innings. The team scored once in the fifth inning adding three runs in the sixth. The Seniors had nine hits while Hickman had 10.

