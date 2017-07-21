First National Bank Seniors Drop July 11 Twin Bill at Beatrice

The First National Bank Senior American Legion team concluded its regular season with a 7-12 record. Tuesday night, July 11, the Seniors lost 4-8 and 2-6 at Beatrice.

Auburn outhit Beatrice in both games. The Seniors had 14 hits in the opener to nine for the hosts; with seven hits in the nightcap to Beatrice’s six.

First Game

First National Seniors took a 2-0 lead in their initial at bat. Beatrice took a 3-2 lead in its half of the fourth. The Seniors regained the lead 4-3 in the sixth inning. Beatrice answered with five runs in its half of the sixth.

