First National Bank Seniors 8-0 After Wins at Tecumseh, Parkview Christian

During the first week of June, First National Bank Auburn Seniors picked up two wins raising their record to 8-0. The Seniors scored an 8-1 triumph at Tecumseh Tuesday, June 5. Thursday, June 7 Auburn blanked Parkview Christian 14-0 in 5 innings. Tecumseh Game First National Bank Seniors scored six seventh inning runs breaking up a close game. Hitting: Jaxson Balm and Drew Dixon 3 apiece; and 1 each by Baily Darnell, John Kinnaman, Liam Raison and Kyson Warner.

Hitting doubles were Dixon and Warner. Runs: Baily Darnell 2; and 1 apiece by Balm, Brody Darnell, Dixon, Kinnaman, Samuel Neiman and Noah Wynn. RBIs: Dixon 4; and 1 each by Balm, Baily Darnell and Neiman. Bases on balls: Balm, Baily Darnell, Zach Dickerson, Neiman, Warner and Wynn 1 apiece. Swiping a base each were Balm, Baily Darnell, Brody Darnell, Dickerson, Dixon and Kinnaman. Caden Chapin had a sacrifice. Neiman had a sacrifice fly. Dickerson reached base on a Tecumseh error.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/