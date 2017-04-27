Farrell and Rosario Peru State March ‘Athletes of the Month’

Better late than never …. And especially since the month of February was missed.

Bobcat athletic director Steve Schneider recently announced that Peru State softball player Tyler Farrell (Brandon, Fla.) and baseball player Alberto Rosario (Carolina, Puerto Rico) were selected as the March Athletes of the Month. They were picked based on their athletic efforts during the past month.

