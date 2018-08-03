Emily Whipple Named to Google Cloud Academic All-America Second Team in Women’s College Golf

Emily Whipple (Lincoln) became just the third Peru State women’s golfer to earn Academic All-America® honors as he was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America® College Division At-Large Second Team on Monday.

Whipple joins fellow Bobcat golfers Jordan Schaardt and Katie Potter as All-America® honorees. Schaardt and Potter earned their honors in 2012-13 when Schaardt was named to the first team and Potter garnered third team recognition.

A senior middle grades math education major, Whipple currently maintains a perfect grade point average. The following is the information that was provided for Whipple as part of the nomination process:

