Elks Hoop Shoot Region 8 Champions; Will Compete at Nationals in April

TWO AREA youth have qualified for the Elks Hoop Shoot National Competition. Camden Dalinghaus was champion among boys ages 8 and 9. Andrew Richardson took the title among boys ages 12 and 13. Saturday, March 11 at Denver Dalinghaus and Richardson competed in regionals along with state winners from Colorado, Kansas and Wyoming. The national championship will be held in Chicago in April. Only 12 boys in each age group qualify from across the United States. Both boys started their road to nationals at the contest at Johnson- Brock Public School.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/