Ebeler, Ty Hahn and Stutheit Earn State Track Medals for Eagles

Two Johnson-Brock Eagle 2017 graduates ended their high school athletic careers by medaling in the Class D state track and field meet. Freshman Ty Hahn also earned a state medal in his first meet. The state meet was Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20 at Omaha Burke High School.

The Eagles scored 11 points ending up tied for 17th in the Class D boys’ totals. Coach Ben Ideus’ Comments

“It was two rainy and cold days for the state meet, but they were able to get it in as scheduled. The conditions were not the best but I thought our studentathletes performed well given the conditions.

“Trey Stutheit (graduate) started it for us (May 19) by earning a fourth place finish in the triple jump with a jump of 42’6-1/4”. This was a personal best for Trey and a school record. This is a goal he has been shooting for it all year and it was good to see him get it at the state track meet.

