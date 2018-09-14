Eagles Volleyball Claims Close Win Over Bulldogs

The Eagles of Johnson-Brock swept the Bulldog varsity volleyball team Sept. 6 at Auburn High School. The Eagles, who came into last Thursday’s matchup riding a seven-game win streak, dropped their season opener and haven’t lost since. The Eagles are led by senior Super Stater and Nebraska commit Fallon Stutheit, and are ranked #2 by both major papers in class D-1 after winning their third consecutive state championship in 2017.

The Bulldogs came into the match with a 3-0 record, with wins over Louisville, Elmwood-Murdock, and Fairbury. The Eagles took last year’s matchup against Auburn in three sets.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/