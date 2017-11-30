Eagles Return Seven Letterwinners, Including Two Starters

Two starters are among seven returning letterwinners on the 2017-2018 Johnson-Brock Eagles boys’ basketball team. Head Coach Lucus Dalinghaus begins his second season at the helm. Last year’s squad compiled a 17-7 record.

Leading the Eagles will be Ben Bohling, 6’4” senior forward and Ty Hahn, 6’3” sophomore guard. The coach said Bohling’s strengths are playing good around the basket as well as being a defensive presence. Hahn’s strength is athleticism, Dalinghaus noted. As a freshman, Hahn earned first-team honors from the Pioneer Conference and was All-State honorable mention.