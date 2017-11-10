Eagles Reach D-1 Quarterfinals with 66-22 Home Win Over Pender; At Howells-Dodge on Nov. 7

The Johnson-Brock Eagles advanced to the quarterfinals of the Eight-Man 1 football playoffs. Late Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 1, Johnson-Brock defeated Pender, 66-22 at Johnson. The Eagles took a 6-4 record to the quarterfinals. Pender ended its season 4-6.

Coach Mitch Roberts’ Comments

“We played another great game this week. Our defense had another great performance against a very talented team. Our offense was able to control the line of scrimmage. We were able to both run the ball and pass the ball effectively. We had a great week of preparation as we prepared to go to Howells.”

Quarterfinals at Howells

Tuesday, Nov. 7, the Johnson-Brock gridders played at Howells-Dodge. The Jaguars are second seed in the D-1 East Bracket and took a 10-0 record to their game with the Eagles.

