Eagles Open Season Romping Over Thayer Central 70-0

The Johnson-Brock Eagles jumped out to a 38-0 advantage after one quarter Friday night, Aug. 25 in their season opener. The Eagles defeated Thayer Central 70-0 at Johnson. Ty Hahn scored three times while three other Eagles had two scores.

Friday night, Sept. 1, the Eagles will play host to Nebraska Lutheran. It will be the season opener for the visitors.

Coach Mitch

Roberts’ Comments

“We played a great all-around game. I was proud of our effort and focus throughout the contest. Our goal was to win the turnover battle and we did just that. We intercepted them six times and that put us in great field position to score. Our defense played very well and put us in the right position to control the game. We were able to run the football effectively, thanks to our line which set up our passing game. We look forward to getting back on the field Friday and take on Nebraska Lutheran.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/