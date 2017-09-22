Eagles Lose at East Butler 26-48; Will Open District Play at Diller-Odell Sept. 22

The Johnson-Brock Eagles dropped to 2-2 on the season with a 26-48 loss to East Butler Friday night, Sept. 15. The game was played at Dwight. East Butler raised its season record to 3-1.

Coach Mitch Roberts’ Comments

“It was a tough first game on the road for our team. We hgave up too many big plays and failed to execute at crucial times in the game. I am proud of our effort and poise when facing adversity. The injuries to our team have caused some of the younger players to step up and they have done a great job filling those roles.

We will clean some things up this week in practice and get ready for district play as we take on Diller-Odell on Friday (Sept 22).” The district opener kicks off at 7 p.m. at Odell. The Griffins are 3-0 on the season. Diller-Odell has defeated McCool Junction 40-15; Superior 51-16 and Thayer Central 38

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/