Eagles Lose 42-54 at Howells-Dodge in Eight-Man 1 Quarterfinals

The 2017 Johnson-Brock Eagles football season ended Tuesday night, Nov. 7 with a 42-54 loss to Howells-Dodge in the Class D-1 quarterfinals. The Eagles ended their season with a 6-5 record. Howells-Dodge raised its record to 11-0. Monday night, Nov. 13, the Jaguars lost to 9-2 East Butler in the semifinals.

Scoring by Quarters: Johnson-Brock 14-14-0-14--42 Howells-Dodge 18-0-14-22--54 Scoring Summary First Quarter

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/