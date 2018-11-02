Eagles Crush Pender 82-3 in Class D-2 Postseason Opener

The Johnson-Brock Eagles remain undefeated after opening the Class D-2 football players with an 82-3 rout of Pender. The game was played late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 25 at Johnson. The Eagles, second seed in the East bracket, are 9-0 on the season. Pender, 15th seed ends its season 4-5.

It became evident early in the game that the Pendragons were outmanned and in for a tough time as the Eagles raced out to a 34-0 lead after one quarter. The Pender coaching staff only had a few more players make the trip to Johnson that were needed to play Eight-Man Football. Apparently, three players were unable to attend as they were participating in the FFA National Convention.

On the other side of the ball, however, Johnson-Brock was fully staffed and the Eagles were ready for a big game. There were numerous strong individual efforts by game’s end.

