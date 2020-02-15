Eagles Boys Basketball Tourney Runners-Up

The Johnson-Brock Eagles are 11-8 entering the next to last week of the regular season. The Eagles placed second in last week’s Pioneer Conference tournament.

Tuesday night, Feb. 4, the third seed Eagles downed sixth seed Diller-Odell, 61-51. In the semifinal Thursday night, Feb. 6, Johnson-Brock took down second seed Tri County, 49-37. Saturday night, Feb. 8, the Eagles were defeated 30-52 by top seed Falls City Sacred Heart.

Diller-Odell Game

Senior Ty Hahn led all scorers tallying 25 points. Adding 14 was sophomore Caleb Fossenbarger.

