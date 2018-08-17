Dunn and Boshart Named July Athletes of the Month

Bobcat football player Dan Boshart (Wood River) and baseball player Chaz Dunn (Falls City) were recently named by Peru State athletic director Wayne Albury as the July Bobcat Athletes of the Month. They were selected by Albury for the honor based on their recent recognitions by the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart).

Both Dunn and Boshart were top student-athlete honorees at the recent Heart Summit. Heart Commissioner recognized Dunn as the conference’s A.O. Duer Male Award winner while Boshart was named as the Heart’s Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character honoree.

