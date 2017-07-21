Dairy Sweet Reserves Win One of Three Games at State Tournament in Waverly

The Dairy Sweet Reserves American Legion baseball team went 1-2 at the state tournament at Waverly.

Friday night, July 14, Springfield edged the Reserves 3-2. Saturday morning, July 15, the Reserves routed Lincoln High 17-5 in four innings. Later in the afternoon, the Reserves lost 11-19 to Waverly. Dairy Sweet Reserves ended their season 10-16.

No scoring by innings was available for any of the games.

