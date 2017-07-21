Dairy Sweet Reserves Win One of Three Games at State Tournament in Waverly
Fri, 07/21/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
The Dairy Sweet Reserves American Legion baseball team went 1-2 at the state tournament at Waverly.
Friday night, July 14, Springfield edged the Reserves 3-2. Saturday morning, July 15, the Reserves routed Lincoln High 17-5 in four innings. Later in the afternoon, the Reserves lost 11-19 to Waverly. Dairy Sweet Reserves ended their season 10-16.
No scoring by innings was available for any of the games.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/