Dairy Sweet Reserves Split Games at Omaha South

The Dairy Sweet Reserves will take an 8-11 record to the Sox Tournament at Millard. It will be played from Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9.

Tuesday night, June 27, Dairy Sweet Reserves dropped a 2-3 decision at Springfield. Saturday, July 1, the Reserves split two games at a triangular in Omaha. After losing 7-10 to Lincoln Northeast, the Auburn team pounded Omaha South 13-3.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/