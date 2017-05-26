Dairy Sweet Reserves Open with Doubleheader Sweep of Falls City

Sunday afternoon, May 21, the Auburn Dairy Sweet Reserves baseball team opened its season capturing both ends of a doubleheader with Falls City. After winning a back-and-forth opener 14-7; the Reserves breezed past the visitors 16-2 in the nightcap at Tushla Field. The first game went five innings while the second game was decided in four.

First Game

After allowing two first inning runs, the home team responded with four runs in its initial at bat. Connor Clark reached on an error, followed by singles by James Matteen, Kyson Warner and Hayden Hall.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/