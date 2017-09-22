Cristina Viera Named Heart Defender of Week

After two matches where she had 33 digs in each, Peru State libero Cristina Viera (Montevideo, Uruguay) was named the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Defender of the Week.

Viera had 33 digs in each of the Bobcat wins – first over visiting Graceland (Iowa) and then over Culver-Stockton (Mo.) on the road. She averaged

7.33 digs per set in the two wins. In addition, Viera had two assists in each game. Also, she added three service aces and was 62 of 65 in service receptions for a 95.4%

