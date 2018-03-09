Coach Dalinghaus Reflects on Eagles Preparing for Class D-1 State Tourney

The Johnson-Brock Eagles are excited about the opportunity to play in the Class D-1 state tournament, Coach Lucus Dalinghaus said. He recalled presenting team rules and expectations for the 2017-2018 season at its first meeting last November. The coach said the goal was to go to Lincoln to play for a state championship.

“They bought into it. Things have been going well. We had a big win over Bruning-Davenport/Shickley last Tuesday (Feb. 27). Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, we were working on shooting around, keeping our legs fresh and going up and down the court,” Dalinghaus noted. The coaching staff has been reviewing information from West Holt. West Holt will be the first round opponent Thursday, March 8 at 10:45 a.m. at Lincoln Northeast High School.