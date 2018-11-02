Coach Baack Reflects on Recent Bulldogs ECNC Volleyball Tournament Championship

Auburn Bulldogs volleyball Coach Lexie Baack submitted thoughts on the team winning the East Central Nebraska Conference (ECNC) championship.

The Bulldogs swept Elmwood-Murdock 25-19, 25-11 and 25-12; won in straight sets over Louisville 25-22, 25-20 and 25-23 in the semifinals taking the title with a four-set triumph over Malcolm. Scores were 18-25, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-21.

Elmwood-Murdock Match “The first night was big for us as a team. We ran a very even offense with very few errors on our end. Our front row took care of a lot of balls, while our back row stepped up big time especially when we were out of our system.”

