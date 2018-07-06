Champions of Darrold Nies Golf Tourney Are Super Suds Car Wash, Harvey’s Teams

FIRST FLIGHT winners of the 15th annual Darrold Nies Golf Tournament was Super Suds Car Wash. Its score was 59. Comprising the team were Richard Wilson, Linda Wilson, Joel Wilson and Landon Wilson. The event took place Friday, June 15 at the Auburn Country Club. Proceeds will benefit residents of Good Samaritan Society-Auburn and Longs Creek Village Assisted Living.

