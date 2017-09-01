Bulldogs Win 21-7 at Douglas County West in Football Season Opener

Friday, Aug. 25, the Auburn Bulldogs traveled to Douglas County West coming home with a 21-7 football season opening win. It was the Bulldogs’ first season opening win since 2010.

Coach Tony Janssen’s Comments

“It’s a great feeling to start the season with a victory. Now we need to be able to build on that performance. We need to focus on playing cleaner football going forward, eliminating penalties and unnecessary mistakes. But, I was very pleased with the toughness this team played with Friday (Aug. 25) and the way they handled adversity. Both our offensive and defensive lines played well. They paved the way for 284 yards rushing while holding Douglas County West to 126 yards on the ground.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/