Bulldogs Sweep Districts, Return to State for Third Consecutive Year

The Auburn Bulldogs won four games last week punching their third straight ticket to the Class C state softball tournament. They swept the Class C-1 districts at Louisville. The Bulldogs opened district play Thursday morning, Oct. 4 holding Conestoga to a single in an 8-0 shutout in 5 innings.

Top seed Auburn raised its season record to 22-3. Conestoga, eighth seed, fell to 4-19. That afternoon, the Bulldogs blanked Cass County Central 3-0 winning their 23rd game of 2018. Friday afternoon, Oct. 5 Auburn broke a 3-3 tie with four sixth inning runs advancing to the championship with a 7-5 triumph over Ashland-Greenwood. Later that day the Bulldogs crushed Syracuse 11-1 in four innings capturing the district crown. Auburn takes a 25-3 record to state, which started Wednesday night, Oct. 10 at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings. The Bulldogs will be fifth seed and were matched up against fourth seed Bishop Neumann, 23-8

