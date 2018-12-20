Bulldogs Remain Undefeated With 51-38 Home Victory Over Class C-2 Rated Freeman Falcons

The Bulldogs continue to keep their perfect record alive, with a 51-38 victory over the class C-2 #4 ranked Freeman Falcons on Friday, December

14. The Falcons, who recently defeated the Class C-1 preseason ranked #1 Lincoln Christian in overtime, handled the Bulldogs easily with a 52-28 victory over Auburn, last year in Adams. This year the two undefeated teams met in Auburn, as the Bulldogs hoped to avenge their worst loss of the previous season.

Returning starter CJ Hughes opened the game with a steal, and a basket, and helped the Bulldogs shoot out to a 5-0 lead. Hughes finished the game with a season high 15 points.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/