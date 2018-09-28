Bulldogs Remain Unbeaten with 19-7 Victory over Bluejays

Auburn High School Football improved its perfect record with a 19-7 victory over Ashland-Greenwood in a top ten match-up Sept. 21 in Auburn.

The Bulldogs, who escaped from Omaha Concordia with a win the previous, turned around to face their highest ranked opponent this season. Coming into Friday night’s game, Auburn held a 4-0 record, including three victories by 28 points or more. Auburn is led offensively by senior running back Baily Darnell, who averaged 172 total yards per game. On the defensive end, TJ Roybal leads the team with 55 total tackles, and Branden Lavigne leads in tackles for loss with 10.5 this season. The Bulldog defense has only allowed three touchdowns in five games, including two shutouts.

