Bulldogs Improve to 6-0 with 20-6 Victory Over Pioneers

Fri, 10/05/2018 - 5:00am
Cooper Weeks

Auburn Football improved their record to 6-0 with a 20-6 victory over Nebraska City in a close-to-home rivalry game last Friday night.

The #7 ranked Bulldogs traveled to Nebraska City with an unbeaten record to face the 2-3 Pioneers on their homecoming night. The last meeting between the two teams was three years ago, when the Pioneers handed Auburn a loss in the opening game of the 2015 season.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/

