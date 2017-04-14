Bulldogs Drop Home Doubleheader to Omaha Central Eagles

Saturday, April 8, the Auburn Bulldogs lost 0-18 and 12-20 to the Omaha Central Eagles at Tushla Field. Auburn dropped to 2-6 on the season while Omaha Central raised its record to 10-8.

First Game

Zach Dickerson singled with one out in the third inning and Kyson Warner singled to lead off the fourth inning for the Bulldogs’ hits. Colton Chapin, Dickerson and Branden Lavigne each drew a base on balls. Hayden Hall stole a base.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/