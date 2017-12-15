Bulldogs Defeat Weeping Water and Falls City; Lose Close Game at Elmwood-Murdock

The Auburn Bulldogs won two of three games during the second week of the regular season. Auburn is 3-1 on the season. Tuesday night, Dec. 5, the Bulldogs whipped Weeping Water 61-30. Thursday night, Dec. 7 the Auburn boys won 61-55 at Falls City. Saturday, Dec. 9 the Bulldogs were nipped 40-41 at Elmwood-Murdock.

Weeping Water

Two Bulldogs scored in double figures with Michael Lombardi leading with 15 points. C.J. Hughes added 12. Also scoring were Cameron Binder and Baily Darnell with 9 each; Brody Darnell 8; Hank Lickteig and Trace Moody 3 each and Taten Minton 2. Auburn hit 26 of 57 from the floor including 7 of 17 treys. Binder was 3 of 7 from long range. The Bulldogs made 2 of their 4 shots from the free throw line

