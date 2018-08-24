Bulldogs Begin 2018 Softball Season Beating Malcolm 4-2

Auburn softball opened the 2018 season with a 4-2 victory over the highly ranked Malcolm Clippers in an early top 10 matchup Thursday night.

Auburn returns from a 25-10 season as they tied for fifth place in last year’s Class C state tournament. The Bulldogs lost All-Stater Meg Rieschick, but return two All-Staters from last year in Mollie Grant, who batted .434 last season, and Kylie Allen who is coming off a .449 freshman year. Allen, who pitched the whole game, finished with 9 strikeouts.

