Bulldogs Beat JCC and Fairbury to Claim C1-1 Volleyball Subdistrict Title

The Auburn Bulldogs captured the championship of the Class C1-1 volleyball subdistrict at Norris High School.

Monday, Oct. 30, Auburn swept the Johnson County Central (JCC) Thunderbirds 25-13, 25-14 and 25-11 for their 20th win of 2017. Tuesday night, Oct. 31, the top-seed Bulldogs wrapped up the subdistrict title defeating Fairbury. Scores were: 25-2, 23-25, 25-14 and 25-20. Auburn was 21-11 entering the district final.

Coach Lexie Baack’s

Comments

“We were able to do a lot of good things against JCC. It took us a little while to get going but once we did we were able to make smart plays and saw a lot of hustle from our defense.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/