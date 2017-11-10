Bulldogs Beat JCC and Fairbury to Claim C1-1 Volleyball Subdistrict Title

Fri, 11/10/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The Auburn Bulldogs captured the championship of the Class C1-1 volleyball subdistrict at Norris High School.

Monday, Oct. 30, Auburn swept the Johnson County Central (JCC) Thunderbirds 25-13, 25-14 and 25-11 for their 20th win of 2017. Tuesday night, Oct. 31, the top-seed Bulldogs wrapped up the subdistrict title defeating Fairbury. Scores were: 25-2, 23-25, 25-14 and 25-20. Auburn was 21-11 entering the district final.

Coach Lexie Baack’s

“We were able to do a lot of good things against JCC. It took us a little while to get going but once we did we were able to make smart plays and saw a lot of hustle from our defense.

 

