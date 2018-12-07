Bulldog Wrestling Could Field Full Squad

The Bulldogs enter the 2018-19 high school wrestling season with a mix of experience and talent. Coach Mark Oliver said Auburn has 20 wrestlers on its squad for the first time since 2009 and looks to fill every weight class. He commented, “We have two returning state qualifiers. Seniors Jalen Maher and Kole Ligouri look to lead the team to success and both have the potential to place at state this year. Jalen is a returning district champion and Kole is a two-time state qualifier with a win at Omaha last year. I anticipate that each will place at state in February and have the potential to win a State Wrestling title. “Juniors Trent Ford and Drew Keller and senior Austin Wheeldon were one match away from qualifying for state last season and lost in the heartbreak round at districts. Trent and Drew each won 40 matches last year and look to improve and make it to the big show in 2019. “Sophomores Ty Ommert, Ethan Phillips, and James Miller, junior Austin Youngquist and senior Kyle Davenport are returning letter winners and varsity wrestlers. They all possess the skills to make a trip to state. “Newcomers who can break the lineup are freshmen Anthony Santana and Aeden Drier. Both had outstanding junior high careers and could challenge for varsity spots. “We are excited about the mix of talent and the numbers we have out. It will be a great year,” he concluded.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/