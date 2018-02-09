Bulldog Wrestlers Repeat as ECNC Champs
ECNC Team Placings and Scores:
1st Auburn 136.5 pts.
2nd Tri County 132.5
3rd Louisville 102
4th Malcolm 100
5th Conestoga 95
6th Palmer 93
7th Tekamah-Herman 83
8th East Butler 80
9th Johnson Co. Central 76
10th Weeping Water 49
11th Yutan 38
tie 12th Palmyra 33
tie 12th Southern 33
14th Friend 20.5 1
5th Freeman 8
Coach Oliver’s Comments
Auburn High head wrestling coach Mark Oliver commented about his squad winning last Friday’s ECNC Invitational, “The Bulldogs kept the ball rolling on Feb. 2 as they repeated as ECNC Conference Champions! It was a gritty win by the Dawgs as they broke a tie in the final match of the tournament to win the title.
