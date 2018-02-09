Bulldog Wrestlers Repeat as ECNC Champs

ECNC Team Placings and Scores:

1st Auburn 136.5 pts.

2nd Tri County 132.5

3rd Louisville 102

4th Malcolm 100

5th Conestoga 95

6th Palmer 93

7th Tekamah-Herman 83

8th East Butler 80

9th Johnson Co. Central 76

10th Weeping Water 49

11th Yutan 38

tie 12th Palmyra 33

tie 12th Southern 33

14th Friend 20.5 1

5th Freeman 8

Coach Oliver’s Comments

Auburn High head wrestling coach Mark Oliver commented about his squad winning last Friday’s ECNC Invitational, “The Bulldogs kept the ball rolling on Feb. 2 as they repeated as ECNC Conference Champions! It was a gritty win by the Dawgs as they broke a tie in the final match of the tournament to win the title.

