Bulldog Wrestlers Lose Dec. 18 Duals with Beatrice and Waverly

The Auburn Bulldog wrestlers finished their 2018 slate losing duals to Beatrice and Waverly Tuesday, Dec. 18. The Bulldog varsity lost 21 to 55 to Beatrice and 33 to 46 to Waverly. The junior varsity lost 6-12 to both schools.

Auburn Varsity vs. Beatrice

106 pounds: Bryce Karlin (Beatrice) over Dakota Oden (Auburn) (Fall 0:16). 113: Tanner York (Beatrice) over Jalen Maher (Auburn) (Decision 7-2). 120: Drew Arnold (Beatrice) over Tye Ommert (Auburn) (Fall 1:26). 126: Trevor Reinke (Beatrice) over Drew Keller (Auburn) (Major Decision 10-1). 132: Trenton Ford (Auburn) over Steven Powers (Beatrice) (Major Decision 10-0). 138: Cole Maschmann (Beatrice) over Brad Hall (Auburn) (Fall 1:41). 145: Kole Ligouri (Auburn) over Jacob Karlin (Beatrice) (Technical Fall 16-0 3:43). 152: Jarrett Koch (Beatrice) over Austin Wheeldon (Auburn) (Fall 1:48). 160: Brody Nelson (Beatrice) over Kyle Davenport (Auburn) (Fall 1:30). 170: Ethan Phillips (Auburn) won by forfeit. 182: Dakota Adams (Beatrice) over Cassius Cotton (Auburn) (Fall 2:12). 195: Zachary Markey (Beatrice) over Austin Youngquist (Auburn) (Fall 1:22). 220: Jackson Zhang (Beatrice) won by forfeit. 285: Trent Hall (Auburn) won by forfeit.

