Bulldog Softball Team Runners-Up of Own Tourney

Auburn softball hosted a six team tournament on Saturday, Sept. 1. The Bulldogs won their first two games, 10-0 over Conestoga and 7-3 over Syracuse before losing the first place game to Bishop Neumann 1-0. Along with Auburn and Bishop Neumann, Syracuse, Southern, Conestoga, Omaha Mercy, Falls City and Raymond Central competed. Auburn came into the tournament with a 7-0 record, including two wins over Freeman and Falls City in the Freeman triangular on Thursday, Aug. 30. Conestoga Game Auburn was matched up against Conestoga for their first game. Kaycee Voss took the mound for Auburn, and helped the Bulldogs take control early with four strikeouts in the first three innings.

At the plate in the first inning, Macy Rieschick hit a quick single and immediately stole second base. Carolyn Billings singled, and moved Rieschick to third base, where she stole home off a wild pitch. Mollie Grant would hit a home run soon after, bringing Billings home as well. In the second, Auburn would score five runs including RBIs from Macy Rieschick, Carolyn Billings, Mollie Grant, Maclaine Hug and Kylie Allen, giving Auburn a 8-0 lead over the Cougars. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Mollie Grant, who finished with four RBIs, reached second base on a shot that reached the fence. A walk off Haley Clark single would bring home Mollie Grant and stop the game short as Auburn hit the run rule maximum of 10-0 in the fourth inning. Scoring Runs-Hits-Errors Conestoga 0-0-0-0--0-2-2 Auburn 3-5-0-2--10-11-2 Syracuse Game Auburn advanced to play Syracuse, who beat Southern to stay in the winner’s bracket. Allen would begin her pitching day with a start against the Rockets. The first batter Allen faced was hit by a pitch and advanced to first. The Rockets got on the scoreboard first, as they brought the runner home and gave Syracuse an early 1

-0 lead. Auburn would tie the Rockets when Clark singled down the left field line. Clark would take advantage of spotty pitching by stealing second, third and eventually home plate, scoring for the Bulldogs. Syracuse walked Hug and Harmony Franke, who quickly stole second base, would pinch run for her. A Leah Grant single would move Franke to third base, and freshman Jaeleigh Heck would bring her home, giving Auburn a 2-1 lead.1

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/