Bulldog Softball Team Opens 2017 Season with 5-6 Loss at Malcolm

The Auburn Bulldogs battled defending Class C champion Malcolm in their season opener. Auburn outhit the top-ranked Clippers 5-4 Thursday, Aug. 17 in dropping a 5-6 decision.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in their initial at bat. Kylie Stutheit hit a single advancing to second on a passed ball. After Meg Rieschick drew a walk with one out, Mollie Grant slugged a three-run homer.

Malcolm gained a 5-3 lead in the third inning. Sending nine batters to the plate, the Clippers had two walks, singles by DeBates and Bridges, and doubles by Reiling and Hogrefe. Hogrefe’s two-bagger scored two.

