Bulldog Softball Takes Second Place at Falls City Invitational

The Auburn Bulldogs were 10-6 entering their Tuesday, Sept. 12, home game with Conestoga, 15-4. Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Bulldogs dropped a 6-11 decision at Fairbury. Thursday, Sept. 7, Auburn lost 2-4 at Southern. At the Saturday, Sept. 9, Falls City Invitational, the Bulldogs went 2-1 placing second. After pounding Syracuse 15-4 in five innings and routing Southern 18-0 in three, Auburn fell 1-5 to Fairbury in the title game. Monday, Sept. 11, the Bulldogs topped Nebraska City 10-2 in five innings.

Fairbury Game

Auburn took a 2-0 lead in its first at bat. Kylie Stutheit hit a lead-off triple followed by a single by Macy Rieschick. Stutheit came home on a fielder’s choice by Meg Rieschick with Macy Rieschick scoring on an error. Fairbury answered with one run each in the first two innings. The Bulldogs regained a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning on a single by Kylie Allen and a two-out double by Maclaine Hug. The Jeffs scored three in the fourth taking the lead to stay.

Mollie Grant, Hug, Macy Rieschick and Meg Rieschick had two hits apiece. Grant had a double and three RBI also reaching base on an error. Hug hit two doubles driving in a run. Macy Rieschick scored two runs. Meg Rieschick hit a triple while crossing the plate twice. Allen scored a run, driving in another and was safe on a fielder’s choice. Bailey Arban and Carolyn Billings each had a base on balls. Billings was hit by a pitch. Brittany Bradshaw was safe on an error and a fielder’s choice.

