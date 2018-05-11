Bulldog Middle School Track Claims Six Champions and Four Runners-up at ECNC Conference Meet Last Friday

AUBURN MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT-ATHLETES finishing first or second in events at the ECNC Track and Field Meet hosted by Conestoga School on May 4 were (front row, L-R): Emaly Gerdes (1st place in discus); Leah Grant (2nd 400 meter dash); Harmony Franke (1st Long Jump); Jaeleigh Heck (1st shot put); back row,L-R: Marcus Buitrago-Hudson (2nd 200m Hurdles); Cameron Shriver (1st High Jump); Bret Baltensperger (1st Discus); and Brad Hall (1st Pole Vault and new school record)

